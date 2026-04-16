The originality of replication

Mankind’s ingenuity knows no bounds. We have taken the act of creation to a whole new level. Even our mental capabilities have become commodities. Artificial Intelligence can be purchased to substitute for our lack of any skill under the sun. The paid and unpaid versions can transform anyone into Shakespeare’s only descendent overnight, even as one’s reality struggles with vowels. And with this, we have successfully crossed another frontier in upgrading Fake Pvt Ltd. hitherto controlled by deceitful smiles, unnaturally ageless faces, and of course, fake brands.

There has been no product and no designer worth his salt that has been able to escape counterfeits. Wherever in the world you may be, and whatever product of substance you may create, and how many ever decades it may take you to perfect your creation, you cannot protect it enough from being copied. For a wholesome shopping experience of dupes, head to China. You can come back with suitcases filled with the world’s most exclusive brands, feeling like a movie star.

If you assume that art is far removed from all this and that China wouldn’t even consider it an object worth replicating, then here are some facts that would set that record straight. There is an entire village called Dafen Artists Village in Shenzhen, China that produces almost 60% of the world’s best replicas of Western masterpieces. Founded in 1989, this village has around 1,200 businesses that employ 10,000 artists who have been painstakingly churning out millions of replications of the world’s most iconic paintings. And from these packed cubbyhole studios, emerges a story worth reading.