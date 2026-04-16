Chennai: Vijay holds roadshow in three city constituencies

CHENNAI: TVK president Vijay, on Wednesday, held a roadshow in Chennai, covering three constituencies,T Nagar, Thousand Lights and Egmore (SC).

Starting from his residence in Panaiyur, Vijay first reached T Nagar and travelled in his campaign van along with party general secretary N Anand, the candidate for the constituency. Thousand Lights candidate JCD Prabhakar and Egmore candidate Rajmohan also accompanied him during the road show across their respective constituencies.

This marks the second time Vijay has come out for campaign in Chennai since the announcement of election. However, he did not address the public. Large lined up along the route through which the actor-cum-politician’s campaign vehicle passed. His campaign concluded at approximately 6.30 pm.

Earlier, after filing filing his nomination from Perambur on March 30, Vijay had addressed gatherings in the constituency as well as in neighbouring Kolathur. A scheduled visit to Villivakkam on the same day was later cancelled, with the party citing lack of proper security and swelling crowds. He was also slated to campaign in T Nagar and Villivakkam on April 6, but the programme was called off after the party said the returning officer had reduced the campaign duration in T Nagar from four hours to one hour.

The party has also announced it would release the manifesto for the upcoming assembly election at 3 pm on April 16 at a private hotel in Nungambakkam.