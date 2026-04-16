Gang sneaks into house, attacks teen girl with sickle in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old college girl sustained injuries after a gang sneaked into her house and attacked her with a sickle at Vallur in Minjur around 9.30 pm on Tuesday.

The police said the girl, a second year BCom student of a private college, was alone on the first floor of her house, and was studying for her examinations. She sustained cut injuries on her right palm, elbow, forehead and the back of her head in the attack. The gang allegedly entered the house through the rear side of the house.

Hearing her screams, her parents and neighbours rushed to the spot. One of the attackers was caught by people and assaulted. He sustained injuries and was admitted to the Government Hospital in Ponneri.

The victim was admitted to a private hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

The police said four persons have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Rolex alias Dilli Babu (23) of Vallur, A Siddiq (19), of Vallur, D Lokesh (22) of Vallur, and T Muthamizh Selvan (24) of Athipattu (Palamedu). All four have been remanded in judicial custody.

Sources said the motive is yet to be ascertained. Blood samples have been sent for analysis to ascertain whether the attackers were under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A case has been registered under multiple sections, and further investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, in separate statements, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and former BJP state president K Annamalai condemned the incident and raised concerns over law and order, and women’s safety in the state, urging strict action against those responsible.