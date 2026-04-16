Summer holidays and the weight on parents

Summer has always liked to introduce itself as a season of freedom.

It arrives in Hawai chappals, sun-drenched, carrying the smell of sweat. In its stories, children run wild, laughing, playing, napping, and living as though it is the only drill they have known. It presents itself as a kind of redemption, as an invitation for children to reclaim the child within them, to set aside the mandates of learning, and loosen the grip of routine. And so, to the world, summer insists it is a gift.

But summer has a way of telling only half the story.