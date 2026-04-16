The problems in Lit support, unpacked

Last week, the acclaimed author Helen DeWitt revealed that she had been passed over for a Windham-Campbell Prize, which is worth USD 175,000. DeWitt had been unable to fulfil certain publicity requirements due to personal and professional reasons, including mental health, family obligations, and the fact that she had finally managed to find time to write. She had been contacted in February; the Prize has just announced its latest set of recipients.

This news sharply divided commentators into two camps: those who felt that DeWitt was being unreasonable, and those who felt that the very definition of an accolade like the Windham-Campbell Prize, like a MacArthur Genius Grant or any similar recognition that brings a windfall, is that an author should be able to rest on her laurels.

DeWitt has shared that the Mercatus Center has just given her, presumably in response to all this, USD 175,000 — no strings attached.