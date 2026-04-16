TN polls: Fishers stage ‘black’ stir against MLA over ‘unkept promises’

CHENNAI: The incumbent Mylapore MLA D Velu from the ruling DMK faced opposition from a section of fisherfolk in Srinivasapuram and Mullikkuppam in Foreshore Estate, with around 200 of them staging a protest wearing black-coloured face masks and waving black flags when he came for campaigning.

The people pointed out the MLA’s failure in implementing several key promises made to their community during the 2021 election. Vijayan G R, a 46-year-old resident, said, “Despite being in power for the past five years, nothing has been done for us.”

Babu V, treasurer of Mullikkuppam-Srinivasapuram Fisherfolk Welfare Association, said the promise to rebuild Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements remains unfulfilled. Recalling the death of a 22-year-old resident in a roof collapse, he said the MLA promised to get enumeration done for the reconstruction.

Though enumeration was done, Babu contended the government went ahead with further steps for reconstruction, without informing or consulting the residents. “The government offered Rs 24,000 as a one-time payment and asked us to move into rented premises for two years until construction is completed. How can we manage that?” he asked.

Following protests, the government had postponed the process, but the residents said this could have been completed in the last five years. They also reiterated their concerns over the proposed Marina Business Centre near the village, which they feared will have serious impact on their livelihood, and said the land could be used for building houses for the fisherfolk.

After winning the constituency in 1996, the DMK won it again only in 2021. In the intervening years, the seat remained with the AIADMK.