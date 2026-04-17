Flying squad seizes Rs 245 crore gold and diamond consignment in Adyar

CHENNAI: A flying squad team from Zone 13 seized gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 245 crore from a container lorry at Adyar in the early hours of Thursday.

The officials said the seized consignment, along with relevant documents, has been handed over to the I-T department in Nungambakkam.

Inquiry revealed that the lorry was driven by Ranjith, while the consignment was under the charge of a delivery assistant employed with a Pallavaram-based logistics firm. The jewellery was being transported from Sowcarpet to the company’s office.

Though valid invoices were produced, the officials said prior permission from the EC had not been obtained, leading to the seizure.