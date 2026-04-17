LPG crisis: Autos end up waiting for 5-6 hrs for fuel

CHENNAI: Around 40,000 autorickshaw drivers dependent on LPG are facing severe hardship over the past week due to a fuel shortage. On Thursday, hundreds of autos were seen in long, winding queues stretching two to three kilometres along GST Road, MKB Nagar, Guindy and other parts of the city, waiting for five to six hours to refill LPG.

The surge in demand at IOCL-operated fuel stations is largely due to the closure of 75-80% of private LPG outlets. Additionally, the Rs 16 per litre price difference between private outlets and IOCL-run stations has further driven up demand. While private stations are currently selling LPG at Rs 100 per litre, IOCL outlets charge `84 per litre.

Auto drivers said their earnings have dropped by nearly 50% as they spend five to six hours on average for refuelling, and operate only for five hours a day. Many are forced to wait for long hours at fuel stations just to meet prior commitments, including transporting schoolchildren and other commuters.