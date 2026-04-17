LPG crisis: Autos end up waiting for 5-6 hrs for fuel

CHENNAI: Around 40,000 autorickshaw drivers dependent on LPG are facing severe hardship over the past week due to a fuel shortage. On Thursday, hundreds of autos were seen in long, winding queues stretching two to three kilometres along GST Road, MKB Nagar, Guindy and other parts of the city, waiting for five to six hours to refill LPG.
The surge in demand at IOCL-operated fuel stations is largely due to the closure of 75-80% of private LPG outlets. Additionally, the Rs 16 per litre price difference between private outlets and IOCL-run stations has further driven up demand. While private stations are currently selling LPG at Rs 100 per litre, IOCL outlets charge `84 per litre.
Auto drivers said their earnings have dropped by nearly 50% as they spend five to six hours on average for refuelling, and operate only for five hours a day. Many are forced to wait for long hours at fuel stations just to meet prior commitments, including transporting schoolchildren and other commuters.
Sources in oil marketing companies said private operators are struggling to supply LPG due to fluctuating crude oil prices and import-related issues. Of the 100 LPG dispensing stations, around 75-80 privately operated outlets have shut down, leaving only those run by IOCL, BPCL and HPCL to meet the demand. Currently, only a couple of private LPG stations remain functional in the city.
An IOCL official said, “We operate only 10 LPG outlets, which have been witnessing heavy rush over the past few days. However, we continue to receive regular LPG supplies.”
S Balasubramaniam of the Tamil Nadu Autorickshaw Workers Federation, affiliated to CITU, warned if the issue is not resolved in the next few days, nearly 40,000 families could be pushed into severe financial distress.
He added the closure of most private LPG outlets highlights their unreliability during crises. “This situation is a warning sign. The Centre must intervene to safeguard the interests of drivers,” he added.
The story
Total autorickshaws: 1.3 Lakh
LPG-driven autorickshaws: 40,000
LPG mileage: 18-20 kmpl
Waiting time at gas stations: 5-6 hours
IOCL price: Rs 84 per litre
Private station price: Rs 100 per litre
Total LPG stations: 100
Private stations: 80
Oil marketing company stations: 20
Status: 76-78 private LPG stations have shut down