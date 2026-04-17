South Chennai IT corridor’s growth masks civic strain as residents battle floods, traffic and drainage woes

CHENNAI: The South Chennai’s bustling IT corridor with its gleaming glass towers, sprawling highways, and expanding Metro lines symbolises a booming sector that has transformed many lives and altered the landscape of the region. But beneath this facade of growth and modernity, lie neighbourhoods that are grappling with systemic infrastructure issues.

Flooding, traffic woes, pollution, water scarcity, poor civic infrastructure and drainage facility are some of the longstanding issues that the residents want the new government to fix.

A mere forecast of heavy rain during northeast monsoon every year is enough to trigger their fear. Vehicles are parked on flyovers in anticipation of a deluge, residents stock sandbags and move electronic appliances to upper floors wherever possible to avoid damage from potential inundation.

In 2025, several erstwhile flood-prone areas, including AGS colony, Tansi Nagar, Ram Nagar, among others, did not face much trouble due to relatively less rain. In 2023 and 2024, these areas faced severe inundation, and in some places, it lasted for even more than a week.

The residents said the rainwater runoff from areas, including these areas, and from Kallukuttai lake in Perungudi, drains through the six-vent channel in Velachery.