A caution for women in menopause

Women experience various symptoms in their lives due to menopause, some of these symptoms can be very noticeable like hot flashes, mood swings, and weight gain. However, one common symptom, which is usually not noticeable still affects millions of women, is that they are experiencing an internal body transition with huge amounts of liver fat accumulation. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) has become more common among women aged 45 or older than in any previous time, even in those individuals who are not considered to be overweight and who do not consume alcohol.

Recent studies have shown how menopause may be, to some extent, a metabolic shift. A decrease in estrogen will change how your body stores fat, regulates insulin, and causes inflammation. The redistribution of fat from the hips and thighs to the abdomen will happen as your estrogen level decreases, which is a major factor in accumulating visceral fat — that has a very strong correlation to fat in the liver.

In India, fatty liver disease is a pressing health issue. One out of three Indians are estimated to have fatty liver disease, even if you are a non-drinker. Today’s women in menopause are also subjected to sedentary lifestyles, high refined carbohydrate diets, chronic stress, and poor sleep. Studies show that over 50 per cent of postmenopausal women who have type 2 diabetes also have fatty liver disease thus, making this an enormous yet unrecognised healthcare burden.