Civic issues linger in Chennai’s nerve centre

CHENNAI: If a resident of Thirumangalam, which was a modest gateway to west Chennai in 2006, were to time travel to 2026, he would stand frozen in disbelief. The open landscape that once lined with vacant plots, scattered houses, and low-rise buildings along the roads to Ambattur and beyond have vanished today.
The transformation would feel almost unreal — not just a change in skyline, but a complete rewriting of space, pace, and life itself. What was once the edge of the city has now become a crowded nerve centre with rapid development and densification beating the pace of civic infrastructure and regulatory mechanisms. The western parts of the city, which includes five assembly constituencies over 1.2 million voters, cry for better focus from the government.
S Suresh, president of United Welfare Association of Ambattur, said that civic issues are galore. “The Padi-Thiruninravur Road widening project pending for 20 years should be completed immediately to reduce traffic snarls. Also, Metro Rail should be expanded from Thirumangalarm to Ambattur. Furthermore, Ambattur railway station should be expanded and measures should be taken to provide stoppages of express trains at Ambattur railway station,” he added.
The association, along with residents, had staged a protest in 2023 demanding implementation of transportation projects, building a government hospital in Ambattur and undergrounding of electric cables. “However, the issues that we highlighted in the 2023 protests continue without any attention,” he said.
Another issue that put the residents in Ambattur in a fix is the anomalies in land use plans notified by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and land use maps of the revenue department. With several localities in the western suburbs witnessing rapid real estate growth, such anomalies have caused severe distress, many residents said.
“Details of land survey numbers and town survey numbers should be uploaded on the revenue department website so that the delay in issuing patta documents can be avoided,” Suresh added.
Anna Nagar, developed as a planned residential locality in the 1960s in what was then the western fringes of Chennai, has now become an important commercial hub and the heart of western region. Yet the locality wants several civic issues to be addressed.
R Sukumar, president of Federation of Anna Nagar Residents Associations, said that the storm water drains in Anna Nagar were built 40 years ago using bricks. “The drains are now damaged. It should be replaced with concrete drains in all avenue roads and main roads. Also, the Chennai Corporation should remove all unauthorised eateries from pedestrian pavements,” he added.
The roads in many parts of Anna Nagar, which was once a residential area, have become inadequate for handling traffic due to commercial activities. “Illegal parking has become a menace. The authorities should construct multilevel car parking in Anna Nagar East bus terminus, Thirumangalam Metro and Amudham Storage Depot. Shuttle service on Avenue roads should also be provided,” he said.
Other demands of Anna Nagar residents include increasing the capacity of sewerage lines, which were constructed 40 years ago. “GCC is constructing a cut and cover diversion channel through 100 Ft Road from Korattur North Avenue Canal to Cooum. Our request is to add another 500m from Wheels India Gate to Padi Flyover. This would help prevent both flood and industrial effluents entering into Anna Nagar,” Sukumar said.
Another key demand in the region where Metrorail connectivity is significant is the introduction of electric vehicle (EV) shuttle services linking metro stations with interior residential areas. Residents say last-mile connectivity remains a major hurdle in increasing metro rail usage.
The power infrastructure has also proved to be insufficient since the existing grid is under significant strain. Poor maintenance has resulted in exposed cables and damaged electrical boxes at several locations. They have also emphasised the need for future-ready planning to accommodate continued growth in electricity demand.
Common Voice
The Padi-Thiruninravur Road widening project pending for 20 years should be completed immediately to reduce traffic snarls
S Suresh, president of United Welfare Association, Ambattur
Illegal parking has become a menace. The authorities should construct multilevel car parking and provide EV shuttle service
R Sukumar, president of Federation of Anna Nagar Residents Associations