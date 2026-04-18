Civic issues linger in Chennai’s nerve centre

CHENNAI: If a resident of Thirumangalam, which was a modest gateway to west Chennai in 2006, were to time travel to 2026, he would stand frozen in disbelief. The open landscape that once lined with vacant plots, scattered houses, and low-rise buildings along the roads to Ambattur and beyond have vanished today.

The transformation would feel almost unreal — not just a change in skyline, but a complete rewriting of space, pace, and life itself. What was once the edge of the city has now become a crowded nerve centre with rapid development and densification beating the pace of civic infrastructure and regulatory mechanisms. The western parts of the city, which includes five assembly constituencies over 1.2 million voters, cry for better focus from the government.

S Suresh, president of United Welfare Association of Ambattur, said that civic issues are galore. “The Padi-Thiruninravur Road widening project pending for 20 years should be completed immediately to reduce traffic snarls. Also, Metro Rail should be expanded from Thirumangalarm to Ambattur. Furthermore, Ambattur railway station should be expanded and measures should be taken to provide stoppages of express trains at Ambattur railway station,” he added.

The association, along with residents, had staged a protest in 2023 demanding implementation of transportation projects, building a government hospital in Ambattur and undergrounding of electric cables. “However, the issues that we highlighted in the 2023 protests continue without any attention,” he said.