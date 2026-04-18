How summers can add stress to your liver

The hot weather during peak summers usually makes us think of ways to beat the heat and stay cool. But there is one major organ that we seldom pay heed to during summertime, which needs special care as temperatures rise — the liver. It is known for the crucial metabolic function it performs in the body. With the changing seasons, dehydration due to heat, and other factors can cause added pressure on this organ. Seasonal changes in nature, altered physical conditions resulting from heat. and dehydration can put more burden on this already overloaded organ silently. This is one of the reasons why the functioning of the liver deteriorates during this period.

One of the most significant challenges that occurs during summer is dehydration. In combination with excessive sweating along with irregular water intake can lead to dehydration. As a result, the blood circulation of the whole body is hindered. Dehydration may result in the impaired liver function, thus affecting its regular functions negatively and increasing the amount of pressure exerted on it. Long-term dehydration may cause fatigue and metabolic disturbances.

The concentration of bile, a fluid secreted by the liver, is affected by dehydration. Bile functions as a digestive fluid that digests fats, so its smooth flow plays a crucial role in the digestion process. When dehydration occurs, the density of bile increases, which slows down its digestive process and leads to the possibility of bloating or indigestion.