When Chennai paused for the pink poo

A few days ago, Chennai was blushing pink. Covered in a canopy of flowers that almost look like cherry blossoms, the colour pink spread across neighbourhoods, catching everyone’s eye. Petals fell softly onto the pavements and roads, and the branches slowly swayed with the summer breeze. Across the city, along roads from Maduravoyal to Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), people paused mid-step, mid-drive, gathering to witness the sight of the pink trumpet in full bloom. For many, it was a surprising break from Chennai’s usual summer palette, turning familiar streets into sudden bursts of pink. Now, the bloom is already beginning to fade, but not the memory.

Having newly moved to Chennai, Vinod Kumar says this was his first time experiencing the blossoms. “I only saw it in movies. It felt like a dream. I felt so calm and happy… like the whole place became even more beautiful,” he says.