Why injuries spike during summer: An orthopaedic perspective

1. Sudden increase in physical activity

During summer holidays, children, teens, and young adults spend more time outdoors playing cricket, football, cycling, swimming, and other sports. A sudden jump in activity without prior conditioning puts extra load on muscles, tendons, and ligaments, leading to muscle strains, ligament sprains, and tendinitis.

2. Dehydration and muscle fatigue

High temperatures increase sweating and fluid loss, which affects muscle efficiency and coordination. This can cause muscle cramps, early fatigue, and poor joint support, increasing the risk of ankle sprains, knee injuries, and falls.

3. Concentration loss due to heat stress

Summer heat can reduce focus, slow reaction time, and impair neuromuscular coordination. In sports and outdoor movement, this often results in missteps, collisions, slips, and accidental falls, making injuries more common.