Harris Jayaraj’s dog attacks IT employee; case registered

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old IT employee suffered minor injuries after allegedly being attacked by a pet dog owned by music composer Harris Jayaraj near his residence in Valasaravakkam on Friday.

The incident happened when the victim, Aditya, was walking along Kamarajar Street with his pet dog. The police said the composer’s dog, handled by a watchman, allegedly scratched Aditya’s hands. Bystanders drove the dog away and rushed him to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Based on an alert by the hospital, the Valasaravakkam police registered a case under negligence-related sections and began an inquiry.

In a separate incident, E Chandra (50) of Thirunavukkarasu Street in Triplicane was bitten by a pet dog near a housing board complex on Varada Pillai Street in Zam Bazaar. The residents took her to the Government Royapettah Hospital. The police said a complaint has been lodged.