Security guard murdered at abandoned pvt school in TN

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering a security guard, staying in an abandoned private school, at Thatchur near Ponneri. After preliminary inquiries, the police suspect that a robbery attempt could have ended in the murder of the security guard Palanivel, a native of Thanjavur.

He had been working as security guard for a private steel company for over three years. The defunct school located adjacent to the company, owned by the same management, was being used by him for accommodation.

The police said the suspects - John and Manikandan, both aged 24, from Tiruvallur district - entered the school campus in an inebriated condition and demanded money from Palanivel to purchase alcohol and drugs. When he resisted, they allegedly assaulted him with a wooden stick and fled. It was the neighbour who found Palanivel lying dead with head injuries on the premises.

They Kavaraipettai police sent the body to Ponneri Government Hospital for postmortem. Forensic experts collected evidence from the scene and CCTV footage from nearby areas are being analysed. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.