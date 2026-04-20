DMK vows Rs 10K-crore AI facility in Chennai manifesto

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday released a Chennai-specific manifesto, promising 1,000 minibuses, metro rail expansion by 2028, and a special centre for artificial intelligence (AI), animation, gaming, and visual effects at an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, among others.

In the manifesto, the DMK has promised to improve common facilities in urban residential complexes through the Urban Welfare Board’s Women’s Welfare Sangam, sanitise drinking water in areas not yet connected to Metro Water supply and expand Metro Water coverage to existing residents, install high-intensity streetlights across all residential zones, and set up a dedicated international-standard cultural centre for art, music and literature events.

For improving the transport system in the city, the party has promised to introduce 1,000 minibuses from bus stand, railway stations and metro stations, apart from promising to reduce traffic congestions and thereby reducing the travel time by 25% using AI technology.

The party has also promised to establish a special centre for AI, animation, gaming, and visual effects at an investment of Rs 10,000 crore and the centre is expected to create about 20,000 high-end jobs. The party, in its manifesto, has committed to completing over 10 major projects, including the Chennai Outer Ring Road connecting Ennore to Puducherry by 2026, metro rail expansion by 2028, stormwater drains by 2028, an underpass link road by 2027, and a world-class road infrastructure featuring tree-lined avenues, walkways and shade structures by 2029.

To control dog menace in the city, promising a humane and scientific solution, the party said the Animal Birth Control scheme’s field veterinarians and the number of dog catchers would be tripled, and expanded shelters would be created in partnership with NGOs.