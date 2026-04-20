IPL 2026: When CSK got back on the right track

Coach’s praises

West Indian off-spinner Akeal Hosein, who played an impactful role in CSK’s second win, said that he was improving with every game. He was also pleased with the surface on which CSK played against KKR. “It’s finally good to see a good cricket wicket. There was something in it for everyone and not just a belter. So I think the spinners read the wicket well enough and we just exploit what the wicket has to offer,” Akeal said after the win on April 14.

He also noted that there was something for the spinners to work on. “It was just about using natural variation, either you were going on-seam or you were going on-face to get a couple deliveries to skid on. But the most important thing was about staying on the stumps and forcing them to hit against either the balls that are slower or balls that are skidding and staying a bit low,” he added.

Akeal praised Noor Ahmed, who broke his duck against KKR, ending with a three-wicket haul (3/21). “(I’m) very happy for him. In the last couple of games, he’s been struggling and we’re all happy for him. He’s been working really hard. So, happy for him to come out and get some success and get some confidence behind him,” he said.