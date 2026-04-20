Lyrical Encounters: India through a Korean Lens exhibition views the city through a new gaze

The exhibition was inaugurated on Friday by Chang-Nyun Kim, consul general, Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai. “To me, photography is not just capturing reality; it’s a form of art. It’s about how to frame a subject, how to use light, and how the photographer uses her creativity,” he says, while also highlighting how such works strengthen the relationship between Korea and India and bring them closer. “Tamil Nadu and Korea have much in common in history and culture,” he adds.

Jina also points to a cultural contrast she has witnessed through her lens. In her country, people are generally less open to being photographed on the streets. In India, she says, “they want to be photographed and they also like to photograph me. It’s like a friendly connection.”

Photography isn’t always planned; sometimes things happen so quickly that you just pull out your phone and capture it instinctively. “Most of the time, it begins with an impulse or a feeling, something I can’t quite explain,” Jina says, describing how she raises her camera and lets the composition unfold almost instinctively. “It’s a habit now, a way of quickly giving form to that initial emotion. I follow what moves me first, and then I shape it through composition,” she adds.