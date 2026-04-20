Decoding the gaming industry

It’s clear that mobile games still hold big cache in the Indian market. As a serious-minded gamer, I don’t particularly like the idea of it, but I do understand why. It’s simply easier to get into and a lot more accessible than PCs and consoles here. However, I don’t also want to dismiss the idea that great single-player games can also come out of mobile, and I do see the way being paved for those games.

Krafton, who gamers know best as the team behind BGMI, also had large stalls put up with several games on display. Apart from being event sponsors, I also learnt that Krafton has incubated quite a few games in India. I tried ‘Frontier Paladin’, which to explain extremely simply — feels like a single-player hybrid of League of Legends and Diablo. It’s created by a Mumbai-based studio, and the game releases next week for the PC.