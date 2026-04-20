Why Do Some Heroes Break, While Others Breathe?

When the first drama, Samudra Manthan, was staged, a foundational crisis was recorded: a representative of the world’s distorted forces complained that his community was portrayed in a bad light. The response was definitive: drama was created to be a mirror of the three worlds. The implied meaning conveyed that the art and science of dramaturgy was not conceived to police or moralise from a distance, but to self-introspect the internal reality of the Divine and the Demonic residing within the form of God, Sage and Human “complex”.

Cinema, as an all-encompassing industry of many artistic traditions, is the closest modern mirror of Natya. Today’s column explores the science of drama, its internal reality through two vastly different schools of storytelling: the “transplanted culture” of Western tragedy and the “heritage culture” of contemporary Indian tales. This divergence highlights a fundamental split in the art of storytelling. We will use Martin Scorsese’s lens of ‘investigative tragedy’ — where heroism is an external struggle ending in a redemptive sacrifice and contrast it against Aditya Dhar’s Indic treatment of heroism as an internal alchemical process. While one school asks the hero to die for the cause to prove his worth, the other asks the hero to survive the world without being consumed by it.