Ancient weaves on a silky canvas

A deep maragathapachai silk shimmers under warm lights, its gold zari catching everyone’s eye as the sari was laid. People move closer, drawn to the pallu, where the detailing begins to come into view. Each motif on its surface holds layers of history and culture in depth waiting to be revealed.

Titled ‘Meenakakshi’, this pure silk zari Kancheepuram sari was showcased at an event hosted by House of Tuhil at its Adyar space on Sunday. The co-founder S Jayakumar delivered a talk on Madurai and the cultural and historical significance of Meenakshi, setting the context for the weave. The piece was specially commissioned and earlier featured in the exhibition ‘Unstitched’ at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco on March 29.