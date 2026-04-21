Buried under ash, Chennai's Kuruvimedu residents await their phoenix moment

CHENNAI: It’s poll frenzy around, but at Kuruvimedu, a small, remote settlement in Ponneri assembly constituency located just 17 km from Thiruvottiyur in north Chennai, it’s an eery silence that prevails. And, all the election accompaniments – be it banner, wall poster, campaigns or candidate visits – are conspicuous by their absence.

Instead, it’s the usual sound of lorries honking that wakes up residents like 20-year-old Kamatchi S, who says her day begins at 4.30 am - not by choice, but by compulsion.

These vehicles, lined up to transport ash from the nearby NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited’s Vallur thermal power plant’s ash pond, mark the start of another difficult day. By dawn, her home – like every other in the village – is coated in a fine grey layer. The ash, loosely covered with tarpaulins while being transported, spills and drifts into homes, contaminating food, water, and the air they breathe.

Every day, around 100 to 150 lorries carrying nearly 80 tonnes of ash each pass through Kuruvimedu. By nightfall, the village is blanketed in grey. Trees, rooftops, kitchens, and clothes - nothing escapes. “Even if we close doors and windows, ash finds its way in through the smallest gaps,” says resident P Viswanathan (47).

Now reduced to fewer than 30 households, Kuruvimedu is sandwiched between the thermal power plant and its 300-acre ash pond, located barely 50 metres away. Residents say even a slight breeze lifts ash from the pond into the village.