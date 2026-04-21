Chennai-based Irish runner conquers Marathon des Sables at Moroccan Sahara

In the chronicles of British Royal Navy officer and explorer James Cook who mapped the east coast of Australia, Irish explorer Ernest Shackleton, who led several expeditions in the Antarctic, and mountaineer George Mallory, who died while climbing the mighty Mount Everest, readers would find a common thread. The lives of these three pioneering explorers — who pushed themselves into the unknown, often at extreme personal risk — seems right of the pages of popular novels. Having grown up reading such legacies, Con Conlon stepped into the centre of a similar daring landscape earlier this month at the Marathon Des Sables (MDS) Legendary.

Con, an Irishman who has settled in Chennai for 20 years, participated in one of the world’s most challenging physical competitions, held between April 5 and 11 in the Moroccan Sahara, in an attempt to raise funds for two NGOs that he and his company have been supporting for a long time.