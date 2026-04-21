Styling the warmest season

Wrecking my brain on how to write a fashion roundup, I started thinking about what becomes a trend. Fashion is art, and art is subjective. But an industry that thrives on commercialising this art is also feeding people. Yes! by creating the need to imitate the fashion statements. Eve tasted the fruit, and suddenly, Adam wanted to follow (Mind you, she didn’t force him). Somewhere along the way, we are all succumbing to the same temptation as Adam might have experienced. If Hailey Bieber used a comb to apply a face mask (her own brand, Rhode, of course), does that mean that method is trending? She just made us all believe that textured skincare is the rizz, when some of us are still trying to figure out how to look like a glazed donut.

What does a fashion roundup mean to a person like you or me sitting in one corner of the world, reading (or judging) this? Leaving the important issues in the world like the futile and ghastly war next door or the upcoming elections for a while, CE takes a look at some fashion trends you can embrace this summer.