Poisonous gas from tank kills two workers in Chennai's Avadi

CHENNAI: Two workers died after allegedly inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a wastewater tank at an onion export unit in Pandeswaram near Avadi on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as E Vijay Ganesh (38) and A Arun (28), residents of Kalaignar Nagar in Pandeeshwaram. They were engaged in routine cleaning of a vegetable wastewater tank located within an onion drying and export unit-cum-warehouse.

The police said the wastewater generated from washing onions is stored in a 10-foot-deep tank. The duo allegedly inhaled poisonous gases while cleaning the tank and collapsed.

A case was registered against the unit owner. Further investigation is under way.