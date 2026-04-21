Stories that spill past fiction at Verchol Dalit Literature Festival 2026

The Pamba river moves as its many droplets touch the lands they pass. It doesn’t stop. As the river completes its journey, it carries some from one bank to the other, holds some in its coolness. But at times, the river tricks too. It hides large rocks, and deep holes beneath the surface. The consequence? People slip and are taken away into the gushing water.

The villagers residing on the bank of Pamba had a different story of the river. A powerful man who once created nuisance for the community was drowned there by the people. As he went under, he dragged 40 others with him. The river now holds 41 ghosts, and they pull the living down.