Supervisor held for sexually harassing conservancy staff during work in Chennai

CHENNAI: A supervisor contracted for garbage collection by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman conservancy worker in KK Nagar.

The suspect, Prashanth (28), is a resident of Madanandapuram. He was overseeing sanitation work in Ward 128. The victim, a 32-year-old married woman, is a contract worker employed in the same ward.

Police said Prashanth had been subjecting her to repeated harassment while she was on duty. He allegedly pressured her to communicate with him privately and even offered to buy her a mobile phone on the condition that she keep their interactions a secret from her husband. Unable to tolerate the persistent harassment, she lodged a formal complaint at the KK Nagar police station.

Following an inquiry, a case was registered and Prashanth was subsequently arrested. He has been remanded in judicial custody.