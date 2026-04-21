Two Siva temples in a historic suburb

Kancheepuram, the only Mukti Ksetram in South India and the capital of the Pallava dynasty, as well as its suburbs, are home to many ancient temples. One such is Sevelimedu, a historic place, situated on the outskirts of Kancheepuram. Sevelimedu is said to have got this name as there was an a palace of the Pallava kings here under a mound (medu) and because the seveli flowers grew here, although there is no clear evidence of all this. This place is home to both Siva and Vishnu temples. It is also said that Sevelimedu is called so because it was earlier known as Siva Linga Medu, as there were Siva Lingas buried under the ground here.

One of the most famous shrines in Kancheepuram is the 8th century Kailasanatha temple built during the reign of Narasimhavarman II (Rajasimha) and hence, originally known as Rajasimheshwara. Not many know that there are several Lingams in Sevelimedu, which are worshipped as Kailasanatha. One of them is the small, east-facing kizhaku (east) Kailasanatha temple. There is a tiny gopuram at the entrance which opens into a prakaram (enclosure) which has a Nandi and bali-pitham. The Siva Linga in the principal sanctum is small with a rudraksha canopy. Small shrines alongside the walls of the central shrine have images of Dakshinamurti, Maha Vishnu, Brahma, and Durga. Other deities in worship in the prakaram are Navashakti Vinayaka, Subramanya with consosrts, Rahu, Ketu, Kalabhairava, Navagrahas, and Sanisvara.