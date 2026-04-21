Two Siva temples in a historic suburb

Kancheepuram, the only Mukti Ksetram in South India and the capital of the Pallava dynasty, as well as its suburbs, are home to many ancient temples. One such is Sevelimedu, a historic place, situated on the outskirts of Kancheepuram. Sevelimedu is said to have got this name as there was an a palace of the Pallava kings here under a mound (medu) and because the seveli flowers grew here, although there is no clear evidence of all this. This place is home to both Siva and Vishnu temples. It is also said that Sevelimedu is called so because it was earlier known as Siva Linga Medu, as there were Siva Lingas buried under the ground here.
One of the most famous shrines in Kancheepuram is the 8th century Kailasanatha temple built during the reign of Narasimhavarman II (Rajasimha) and hence, originally known as Rajasimheshwara. Not many know that there are several Lingams in Sevelimedu, which are worshipped as Kailasanatha. One of them is the small, east-facing kizhaku (east) Kailasanatha temple. There is a tiny gopuram at the entrance which opens into a prakaram (enclosure) which has a Nandi and bali-pitham. The Siva Linga in the principal sanctum is small with a rudraksha canopy. Small shrines alongside the walls of the central shrine have images of Dakshinamurti, Maha Vishnu, Brahma, and Durga. Other deities in worship in the prakaram are Navashakti Vinayaka, Subramanya with consosrts, Rahu, Ketu, Kalabhairava, Navagrahas, and Sanisvara.
Many inscriptions are seen on the outer walls of the main shrine. One of these belongs to the reign of Vikrama Chola and is dated 1134 CE. This donative epigraph, is in eight Samskrit verses, and in the Grantha script. Other inscriptions in Tamil, dated in the reigns of Kulottunga Chola II, dated 1135 CE mention the gift of money for lighting lamps in the evenings.
The other Siva temple in Sevelimedu is located close to a lake and is therefore called Erikarai Kailasanatha. In Tamil eri is lake and karai is shore. Incidentally, this temple has not one, but three Siva Lingas, all worshipped as as Kailasanatha! The entrance is on the south, with a modern arch, which opens on to the prakaram. The main sanctum faces east with the faceted Siva Lingam (Kailasanatha) with sixteen sides, facing east. On either side of this sanctum are smaller shrines, also enshrining Siva Lingams. The one on the south side is called Dakshina Kailasanatha and the one on the north is for Uttara Kailasanatha. Both these Lingams are also faceted. Sanctums for Sanishwara and Swarna Akarshana Bhairava are in the prakaram. The sacred tank is adjacent to the temple. The sthala vriksham (sacred tree) is the arasa maram (Peepal). This temple is revered as a Rahu Ketu parihara sthalam.
Sevelimedu is also sacred to devotees of Vishnu as an ancient temple for Lakshmi Narasimha is located here. A sacred well connected with the life of the famous Srivaishnava preceptor Ramanujacharya is also here.