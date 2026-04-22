Chennai trader wants TVK candidate to be booked for cheating, intimidation

CHENNAI: A trader has sought registering an FIR against RK Nagar TVK candidate N Marie Wilson and his associates, claiming cheating, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint over unpaid dues.

The complainant, who assists in Marie’s family-run wholesale grocery business, said goods worth several lakhs of rupees were supplied on credit to an institution represented by Wilson based on assurances of timely payment. However, the dues allegedly remain unpaid despite repeated follow-ups.

He further alleged when he approached Wilson seeking payment, he was denied access to the facility, made to wait for hours and, on one occasion, confronted by a group that restrained him, used abusive language and issued threats.

The complaint added the intimidation continued on subsequent occasions, including in recent months.

The complaint also said the institution’s manager allegedly warned him against pursuing the matter. Citing fear for his safety and that of his family, the trader has sought police action, a fair probe and protection.