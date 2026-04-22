Thengaipaal takes over Chennai's health scene

“We wanted to offer a healthy summer drink and make it accessible to people,” says Ishwarya, who started her stall two months ago near her home before expanding to a second outlet in Anna Nagar. “Coconut milk has been sold in places like Athani and Erode since the 1970s, but there were no such dedicated spots in Chennai,” she claims.

The process is labour-intensive, requiring hours of preparation each day to ensure the milk remains fresh. It begins with sourcing fresh coconuts from the market. They are first broken open, with the coconut water separated. The shells are then removed, the flesh is cut into pieces, ground, and strained to extract the milk from the pulp. Despite being a healthy drink, thengaipaal has a short shelf life. Preparation starts as early as 3 am or 4 am, with the milk reaching stalls by around 6 am and often selling out by 9 am. “To make 25 litres of thick coconut milk, we need at least 50 to 55 coconuts,” says Ishwarya.