Veyilodu Velayadu: Besant Nagar beach turns into a playful gully for strangers

Organising this play group for adults, called Veyilodu Velayadu, almost every Saturday is Trek With Strangers, an Instagram-based community of strangers founded by Kamalesh and Ahamed Ibrahim. In February 2025, they began organising trips and treks, but eventually, they tested to see if strangers would be willing to show up for a few hours of play.

Talking about the origins of this fun get together, Kamalesh, who works as a freelance VFX artist, said, “In October last year, we started Veyilodu Velayadu. I came to Chennai for work from Dindigul. Back in my village, I would leave my house on weekend mornings to play and I won’t return until noon. After moving to Chennai for work, I missed that.”

So began the games, ranging from kabadi and kho kho to gully games like dodge ball, lock and key, confusion, lemon and spoon and even some thiruvizha-themed games such as filling the bottle. Since the organisers conduct these games free of cost, the number of participants grew gradually from just 10 to 40 people on an average — with at least 30 per cent of them being women. Kamalesh disclosed that most of their participants are aged between 26 and 32 years, predominantly from IT background. “But we do get all kinds of professionals. For example, once, a guy who came shared that his car was in an accident. Another member worked in a garage and so he offered to help him out and even provided his services at a lower price,” he shared.