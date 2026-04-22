Veyilodu Velayadu: Besant Nagar beach turns into a playful gully for strangers

Saturday was like no other at Besant Nagar beach. The usual crowd peppered the sands: people on their morning walks, families catching the waves before the harsh sun set in, dogs enjoying the breeze before retreating to the shade, and vendors selling coconut water. Amid this familiar scene, one group of 40 stood out. Four organisers moved among them, forming circles, splitting them into teams, and asking them to stand behind a line drawn in the sand. The group followed the instructions.
The organisers then asked each team to choose a name. A few minutes later came the question, “Unga team per enna?” Each team responded. “Keta Adipom”, “Gokka Mokka”, and “Kujilimasth”, the representatives announced; the last name, inspired by content creator Raj Priyan’s IPL reels that have been trending on Tamil internet, drew extra attention.
Then the games began. Teams warmed up, strategised, and cheered as the first members stepped forward for a relay race, balancing a lemon on a spoon held in their mouths. As the race got underway, so did the friendly banter. Insults flew, laced with political references and pop culture. “Dei empty cylinder-uh,” someone shouted. “Vegama po da Vengayam,” another said, sending ripples of laughter through the group.
All of it was taken in good spirit, as though they had known each other for years. But incidentally, they had all met only that morning. They had come together simply to play, the way we did as children: meeting new friends in our neighbourhoods, exchanging quick introductions, and then diving straight into competition, laughter, and effortless camaraderie.
Organising this play group for adults, called Veyilodu Velayadu, almost every Saturday is Trek With Strangers, an Instagram-based community of strangers founded by Kamalesh and Ahamed Ibrahim. In February 2025, they began organising trips and treks, but eventually, they tested to see if strangers would be willing to show up for a few hours of play.
Talking about the origins of this fun get together, Kamalesh, who works as a freelance VFX artist, said, “In October last year, we started Veyilodu Velayadu. I came to Chennai for work from Dindigul. Back in my village, I would leave my house on weekend mornings to play and I won’t return until noon. After moving to Chennai for work, I missed that.”
So began the games, ranging from kabadi and kho kho to gully games like dodge ball, lock and key, confusion, lemon and spoon and even some thiruvizha-themed games such as filling the bottle. Since the organisers conduct these games free of cost, the number of participants grew gradually from just 10 to 40 people on an average — with at least 30 per cent of them being women. Kamalesh disclosed that most of their participants are aged between 26 and 32 years, predominantly from IT background. “But we do get all kinds of professionals. For example, once, a guy who came shared that his car was in an accident. Another member worked in a garage and so he offered to help him out and even provided his services at a lower price,” he shared.
Testimonies
Prem Kumar, an IT professional hailing from Tiruchy has been a part of the community for a year now. “A lot of people may be depressed, or stressed due to personal or professional reasons. These games help us become stress free. This is also a perfect place for networking since professionals from doctors to HR and even students come and play together.”
Pooja, an Aari designer from T Nagar, has also been attending these games for four months. “As a woman, I feel safe while playing with strangers in this community. We have a woman coordinator too, named Kalai. If we have concerns, we can always take it to her and she handles the situation well,” she said.
For newcomers, the experience brought back a sense of nostalgia, kept them physically active, and helped them meet new people. Especially for those new to the city, still navigating unfamiliar streets and social circles, it became an easy icebreaker and a natural way to build friendships.
Kodhai, a 21-year-old who has only just moved to Chennai from Palani and is on the look out for jobs, this strangers meet felt special. “I came alone and made so many friends in just a few hours,” she said. For Wajiha Sulthana, a 32-year-old recruitment manager from Thirupathur district, there were apprehensions. “But I thoroughly enjoyed playing like a child and meeting new people. It was refreshing,” she said.
As the game of lemon and spoon drew to an end and the winners were declared, the group moved on to play kho kho. Many were learning the rules for the first time, chasing and dodging one another, running until they were out of breath.
As the morning sun grew harsher, the group split into two. Some chose to keep playing under the sun, while others moved to the shade. In the shade, they played mafia; in the sun, they switched to dodge ball. After all, the point of Veyilodu Velayadu is simple: to experience the joy of summer like a child again. To run, to pick up tan lines, and to live a little.