Weak wind & humidity leave Chennai sizzling at 39 degrees Celsius, hottest this year

CHENNAI: Chennai sweltered under peak summer conditions on Tuesday, recording its hottest day of the year so far, with the airport station (Meenambakkam) touching 38.6°Celsius, while Nungambakkam registered 36.2°C, also the highest for the season at the location.

A weak easterly breeze, combined with high humidity, contributed to the sharp rise in temperatures across the city and its suburbs, making conditions particularly uncomfortable.

Across Tamil Nadu, interior districts bore the brunt of the heat. Vellore recorded a scorching 41.9°C, emerging as the hottest place in the state, while Karur Paramathi logged 40.5°C. Several other locations, including Erode (39.2°C), Madurai Airport (39.4°C), and Tiruchy (39.3°C), also reported above-normal maximum temperatures.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), maximum temperatures were generally 2-3°C above normal at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, though coastal areas remained closer to seasonal averages. The weather remained largely dry across the state, except for isolated rainfall over the Western Ghats and adjoining districts.

Meteorologists attribute the current conditions to a weak wind pattern and prevailing humid air, which is expected to sustain the hot and humid weather over coastal regions, including Chennai, over the coming days. The forecast indicates no significant change in temperatures, though a slight rising trend is likely through the week.