Chennai youngsters come up with a golden game plan this Akshaya Tritiya

Concurring, Pooja K, a content marketing professional, made a small yet significant shift in her purchase this year. “I did not have the budget to buy gold. Though it is an investment that we could fall back on, I chose to go for silver this time, for it is more affordable, but still meaningful for the occasion.” In addition to her silver purchase, she started a gold chit, foreseeing that she could make small savings each month, which would gradually build towards a bigger gold purchase when prices stabilise, and her finances feel more comfortable.

Despite a few Chennaiites choosing an alternative path, the notion of buying gold on the day remained deeply ingrained in some. Even as gold rates swung unpredictably, young buyers still showed up at jewellery stores, weighing sentiment against strategy.

For Anishya Premi M, investing in gold has never been a decision tied to only auspicious dates. It is security and strategy. “Despite fluctuations, gold has always been a trustable investment with decent to high returns,” she says, recalling how she continued investing even when the prices had been peaking for more than a year now.