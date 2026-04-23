Crimes lurking from home corners

What had seemed at the time, not so long ago at all, to be a particularly unusual crime, has been proven through the rape academy revelations to be something more common than many had imagined.

As women, we metabolise news about the rape academy alongside much else that breaks the heart: alongside all the feminist setbacks, we read about and hear about across the world, from femicide to the revoking of reproductive rights, and alongside so much news that is local and contextual to our regions, our societies, our own lives. For some, this latest news unlocks new levels of despair or fear regarding what may be happening in our own homes.

For some, it further deepens the existing faultlines of heterosexual partnership. Even the best of partnerships happen despite how the world is designed, and to know this is to feel guilt, grief, and gratitude all at once. That isn’t how much of the world lives, and to know it is to also remain committed to the cause of wishing for and working for better.