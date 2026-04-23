From MGR to Jayalalithaa, political lookalikes cash in as campaign crowd-pullers during Tamil Nadu polls

CHENNAI: Naan kuri vaithaal thavara maatten! Thavarumaanal kuri vaikka maatten. (I will not miss if I aim! I will not aim if I were to miss.)

Such is the legacy of legendary actor-turned politician MG Ramachandran that his political statements are still in currency, even 39 years after his death. And, giving life to his oft-quoted statements this election were his lookalikes like Praveen Kumar. For the small-time actor, the poll season is a time to earn some extra bucks.

Busy campaigning for former health minister C Vijayabaskar in Viralimalai in Pudukkottai district, Kumar termed his “acting work” stretches from 4pm to 10 pm, earning him anywhere between Rs 2,000 to Rs 3000 a day.

“When there is no election, I get events occasionally, at temples and or those arranged for MGR’s birth anniversary. Food and accommodation will be taken care of by those who rope me in, and the money I get helps me pay my debts,” he said.

The lookalike of MGR apart, there were many others out in the field, imitating the mannerisms and the very persona of iconic figures like Jayalalithaa, Kamal Haasan, M Karunanidhi and the like, and the political parties pay them handsomely to add that extra buzz to their campaigns.