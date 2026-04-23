Probe panel formed after woman dies following sterilisation surgery in Chennai

CHENNAI: The health department on Tuesday formed a high-level inquiry committee to probe the death of a 27-year-old mother of two, after sterilisation surgery at the Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore. The woman’s family has filed a police complaint against the doctors involved.

According to sources, Priyadarshini was admitted to the Government Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore, on April 10. The doctors admitted her for an elective procedure after her medical reports were normal. When Priyadarshini didn’t regain consciousness after being under anaesthesia during sterilisation surgery, the family complained to the doctors.

Subsequently, the patient was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where she was admitted in the ICU. The doctors told the Priyadarshini’s kin that her organs, including the kidney, were affected. Despite treatment, Priyadarshini died on Tuesday without ever regaining consciousness.

Speaking to the TNIE, the hospital’s director Dr C Sumathi said, “A high-level committee has been constituted by the health department to find out the cause of death. All specialists were present at the time of sterilisation surgery. Immediately after the surgery, the patient suffered a cardiac arrest. She didn’t have any comorbidities. We don’t know what went wrong, so analysis of the case reports is on. Further inquiry is under way.”

Priyadarshini was the mother of two children, a four-year-old girl child and one-year-old boy.