The last strokes of power

The heat is taking its toll on all of us. From the time we wake up from our sweat-soaked pillows to the moment we crawl back into bed with our depleted energies, the day almost seems like a slow march on a desert dune. Children sit under oppressive ceiling fans in classrooms that once used to be shut for summer. The streets are filled with people burdened by the scorching sun. Tempers rise in high-rise office buildings. Road rage seems inevitable.

Yes, the heat is certainly taking its toll. There is, however, one particular species in the human race that has miraculously remained untouched by the vagaries of the weather. The politician.

It is election time. While the common man tries to remain indoors as much as possible, this lot of aspiring leaders sets out in the blistering heat, traversing every street, imploring citizens to cast their golden votes in their favour. The promise of power is temptation enough to withstand the searing temperature! Their actual presence may be temporary but they leave behind scattered reminders of their existence so that we are never spared from forgetting their quest to reign. These larger than life cutout reminders loom over us from streets that still reverberate the beating drums of political chants, long after the moon has settled in the dark sky.