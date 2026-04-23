Varied demands, shared discontent in Chennai resettlement colonies ahead of polls

CHENNAI: From water woes to accessible hospital to unemployment, the the tens of thousands of families at the city’s sprawling resettlement sites share many a grievance. As the city is set to vote on Thursday, the residents told the TNIE the state has resettled them to the margins of the city first, and the systems that should have supported them arrived years later and in fragments.

Perumbakkam

One of the largest resettlement sites in the city with a population of around 1 lakh, the newly constructed government hospital is yet to be opened fully for the public in Perumbakkam. The primary healthcare centre continues to be short-staffed, with residents reporting doctors are available for consultation only from 9 am to 12 pm.

A safety audit by a section of residents found that stretches at the tail-end near blocks 150 and the stretch from 80-86 are poorly lit. Until two years ago, the tenements get flooded during the monsoon.

Any infrastructure upgrades have largely been reactive. For instance in 2016, safety grilles were introduced in the open-to-sky spaces after a 15-year-old child fell to her death. A CAG report in 2014 had flagged the tenements were in violation of the National Building Code of India (NBC) under which, the density of a housing project cannot exceed 150 units per hectare. The Perumbakkam site had nearly 24,000 units on 81 hectares, around double the recommended units.