53 inmates vote at special booth in Kilpauk Institute of Mental Health

CHENNAI: The inmates at the Government Institute of Mental Health at Kilpauk cast their votes at the special booth set up by the Chennai Corporation at the institute on Thursday. Out of 69 inmates, 53 cast their votes. Polling at the booth (number 244B) in Villivakkam Assembly Constituency began around 9am.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr M Malaippan, director of the institute, said 100 inmates were included in the electoral rolls after the SIR. However, after fresh assessment by the doctors, only 69 were declared fit to vote. The inmates went inside the booth by themselves to exercise their franchise. They were assessed on their ability to make decisions, judge and vote for over three months.

After casting their votes, the inmates said that choosing a government which fulfils the needs of poor people is vital. Manju* (60) said the government should provide housing and shops to poor people.

Samuel* (52) said the government should focus on finance, transport, education, hospitals, industry and service sectors. “Giving subsidies for agriculture is very important.”

Another inmate, Vijay (46) said, “I never missed voting as it is my right and duty. Every citizen should fulfil their duty.”

The inmates said they follow the news closely and were first allowed to vote in the General Elections in 2019. They were given voter ID cards with the institute’s address as many don’t have family or relatives.

(*names changed)