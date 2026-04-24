Freed from bonded labour in 2019, Cuddalore sisters vote for first time

CHENNAI: A bright smile emerged, overpowering the years of toil writ large on the face of 33-year-old P Amsavalli and her sister, 25-year-old Usha when they exercised their franchise, for the very first time, at the polling booth at Kadampuliyur village in Cuddalore. Bonded to labour for 20 years, the sisters’ presence in the queue outside the booth on Thursday marked a deeply personal victory over years of hardship and invisibility.

Finding it hard to hide her excitement, Amsavalli, in a quavering voice, said though they were rescued by the time of last election, they were not able to vote as they were not having voters ID. “This time, with the help of officials, we two, out of a total of six siblings, managed to get voter ID. It feels like a new beginning,” said the mother of four.

Amsavalli’s story is rooted in Membattu village in Cuddalore, where her mother Booma, now 63, struggled to raise eight children. A loan of Rs 10,000 taken to feed the family spiralled into a cycle of bondage. Unable to repay, the family was forced into years of labour, moving from one farm to another.