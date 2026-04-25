Art finds home in varied mediums at Stella Maris' grad show

Fabric makes a ludo board, tote bags turn into moving canvases, and panels of black and white break with a sudden burst of colour. Each work pushes beyond what sits on the surface at Grad Show: Unfolding Surfaces, featuring the works of around 50 final-year Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA) students from Stella Maris College.

The showcase at Lalit Kala Akademi, which will be on until April 27, brings together a diverse range of projects developed over the past four to five months, marking the culmination of the students’ undergraduation journey.

Rather than sticking to one fixed interpretation, the exhibits comes together through individual explorations, with each student approaching the theme in their own way. The works range from personal narratives and contemporary concerns to reflections on culture and tradition, allowing the idea of “surfaces” to unfold in varied and often deeply personal ways.