Decoding Post-Meal Fatigue: Blood Sugar Spikes and Hidden Risks

Post-meal fatigue is the sudden dip in energy after eating. It is a common and overlooked concern. Many people think it might be due to heavy meals or busy work schedule. However, rapid fluctuations in blood sugars may also be the underlying cause. Let us understand this phenomenon, so that we can take proactive steps for achieving better health.

What causes post-meal fatigue?

When we consume a meal rich in refined carbs or sugars, our blood sugars increase rapidly. This induces the release of insulin, which helps cells to absorb glucose for energy. But, due to a sudden spike in the glucose levels, our body has to deal with an exaggerated insulin release. This leads to an immediate drop in blood sugar levels after some time. Hence, we feel fatigued, drowsy, and are unable to concentrate after eating.

What does glucose spike mean?

Glucose spikes mean a sudden rise in blood sugar levels immediately after a meal. Such fluctuations in blood sugars are seen in people with diabetes and less commonly, in those without diabetes. Blood sugars fluctuate when meals high in simple carbs and low in fibre or protein are consumed. When the frequency of the spikes increases, the body’s metabolism gets strained.