Drunk man strangles dad to death after quarrel in TN

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his father to death using a towel following a quarrel at their house in Vandalur near Chennai on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Perumal (51), a roadside ready-made garment vendor from Otteri Extension.

The Vandalur Oteri police said the incident happened around 11 pm when Perumal reprimanded the suspect, Ajith Kumar, who returned home drunk.

After murdering his father, Ajith called his mother, who was staying at her daughter’s house in Maduravoyal, over phone and claimed that Perumal had suddenly collapsed. However, a 108 ambulance team that reached the spot suspected foul play.

The police rushed to the scene, and during questioning, Ajith Kumar confessed to the crime. He was arrested, booked under relevant sections of the BNS Act and remanded in Puzhal prison on Friday.

Called mom after the murder

After murdering his father, Ajith called his mother, who was staying at her daughter’s house in Maduravoyal, over phone and claimed that Perumal had suddenly collapsed in the house