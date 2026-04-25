How Chennai’s homegrown eateries turned polling day into a food celebration

Chennai stepped out on April 23. Not the usual visit to witness the magical sunrise at Marina, but to fall in queues outside polling booths. Chennaiites turned up in large numbers to cast their vote, get their fingers inked, marking participation. By midday, as the sun grew harsher, the lines outside booths only got longer. Alongside these queues, another kind began to take shape: outside cafés and eateries.

For those who stepped in with inked fingers, discounted menus and small rewards greeted them. At Moffe in Nungambakkam, what began as a social media idea quickly turned into something far bigger. “We were sold out by 4.30 pm. This has never happened before,” says Fathima Tasneem, owner of the cafe. She learnt that most eateries were shut for the day and took this opportunity to add value to her brand by offering three beverages, including a vanilla thick shake and an iced latte, alongside all desserts, priced at `99. The timing, between 1 pm and 6 pm, was meant to catch the post-voting crowd. “We basically wanted people to vote and this offer was meant to encourage them,” she adds.

What Tasneem didn’t anticipate was the scale of the response. Peak rush. Selling 350 desserts and drinks within hours of opening the space. And people are still asking for more. The turnout was rewarding, since Moffe is only three months old, and gaining loyal customers.