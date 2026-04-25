What did the early hours at polling booths look like in Chennai

In the 1980s, he said, party workers would swarm voters outside booths, fake votes were common, fingers were inked and cast fraudulently, and cameras were nonexistent. “Now there is nothing like that. The process of casting a vote is more structured and easier,” he said. However, he was not entirely satisfied with the present either. He worried that last-minute party slips, being handed to voters by different party offices just before the people entered, still shaped the choices of voting. He shared, “These slips shouldn’t be delivered by party people separately, as it can influence people. And the confusion on where to get the slip should be avoided.”

At a polling booth in Koratur’s Vivekananda School, on the same morning, M Sadagopan offered a different version. He first voted in the 1980s, arriving at nine in the morning when polls opened later than they do now. He has missed only a couple of elections, times when work had taken him to other states. He said the change over the decades was substantial and appreciated the discipline. He noted that this year, all booths at his venue were on the ground floor, an accommodation for elderly voters that had not always been made. His daughter had come with him that morning to escort him.

Narayan Shankar came early for a practical reason. “I just want to finish early in the morning so I can go about the rest of the day,” he said. He wakes at 5.30 am every day, regardless, and sees no reason to wait. He added that early morning voting also reduced the risk of technical delays; if a machine glitched later in the day, the early voter had already gone home.