Why Are We Seeing 'Adult' Stones in Children?

For decades, kidney stones were considered a disease of adulthood linked to ageing, lifestyle excess, and metabolic disorders. However, in the last two decades, clinical practice has revealed a concerning shift: we are now diagnosing ‘adult-type’ kidney stones in children even as young as toddlers.

Historically rare in children, kidney stones are now increasingly common. Studies show that the incidence of pediatric nephrolithiasis has more than doubled over a decade, with some reports noting a rise from 7.9 to 18.5 per 100,000 children.

Further long-term data suggest an annual increase of 6-10% in pediatric stone cases, with stones in children now mirroring adult stone composition, particularly calcium oxalate stones.

This is not merely better detection; it reflects a true shift in disease biology and risk exposure. Traditionally, kidney stones were associated with dehydration, occupational heat exposure, and metabolic syndrome in adults. But today, children are presenting with the same metabolic profiles and stone types seen in adults.

The question is: What changed?