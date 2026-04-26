23-year-old woman dies by suicide in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman was found dead at her residence near Poondi in Tiruvallur district on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as Monika of Pullarambakkam village, who had married Akash (26) of Jayaram Street in Poondi two years ago. Police sources said the couple had been in a relationship since their school days and later married, despite opposition from her husband’s family.

Akash works at a private textile shop in Tiruvallur, while Monika is a homemaker. Police sources said the couple had been facing frequent disagreements in recent days over household issues, including the purchase of an AC due to the summer heat. Investigators added that this could be one of the factors that could have made her take the extreme step. On Friday night, Akash, along with his parents and younger brother, slept on the terrace due to the heat, while Monika remained inside the house. On Saturday morning, Akash found her unresponsive in the bedroom and alerted the police.

Pullarambakkam police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Police said preliminary inquiry suggests that family opposition to the marriage and a recent quarrel between the couple may be contributing factors. No note was found at the scene. A case has been registered. As the death occurred within seven years of marriage, a revenue divisional officer (RDO) inquiry has been ordered.

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