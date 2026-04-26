Man kills girlfriend, ends life at lodge in Chennai

CHENNAI: A day after police found two youth dead at a lodge in Periamet on Saturday, preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of murder. Police suspect the man killed his girlfriend before killing himself. The exact motive remains unclear.

The deceased were identified as K Bhavya (21), a native of Sivaganga and a nursing student, and P Bharathi Perumal (21) of Ramapuram. Police sources said the two had a strained relationship and had separated briefly before reconciling recently.

Investigators said Bharathi had taken Bhavya to a lodge on Kumarappa Street on Thursday morning. The two checked into a room and allegedly quarrelled later that night.

When there was no response even after the checkout time on Friday, the staff alerted the police. A team broke open the door and found both unresponsive and multiple injuries on Bhavya. Police suspect Bharathi attacked Bhavya during the altercation. The police said on Saturday the bodies were sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for postmortem, then handed over to their parents. A case was registered.

(Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts is available on TN health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention 044-24640050.)