Two killed by co-workers in separate cases in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Two men were killed by their co-workers following a quarrel in separate incidents in Kancheepuram. Police have arrested one man and are on the lookout for another.

In the first incident, a 41-year-old daily wage porter, Murali, was allegedly murdered by his friend, Kumar (40) in an inebriated state at Rajaji Market in Kancheepuram on Thursday. On Thursday night, an inebriated Murali slept near a water tank when Kumar, also inebriated, picked a quarrel with him. The argument escalated, during which Kumar allegedly attacked Murali with a stone, causing severe head injuries to which the latter succumed. Kumar was arrested.

In the other incident, Ramdeen (43), a security guard from Rajasthan, was allegedly murdered by a co-worker near Neervallur village in Ponneri on Saturday. Police said the accused, Somnath Hazarika (40) from Assam, allegedly stabbed Ramdeen with a knife while he was resting in his room after a quarrel. Ramdeen later succumbed to injuries. Police are on the search for the accused. Further investigation is under way.